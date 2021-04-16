Iran, Germany, UK & France representatives confer in Vienna on JCPOA

According to IRNA, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora on Friday.

Araghchi and Russia and China's Representatives held separate meetings in Vienna on Friday.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and 4+1 was held in Grand Hotel, Vienna, on Thursday afternoon and Iran and EU/E3, in presence of Russia and China representatives as participants to the deal to continue talks on the revival of the JCPOA.

Araghchi led Iran’s delegation which includes representatives from Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

