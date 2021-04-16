Iran achieves 60% uranium enrichment: Qalibaf

"Iranian scientists achieved enriching uranium to 60% purity." Qalibaf tweeted.

- Iranian Parliament Speaker, congratulating this success to the people of Iran, added : the will of the Iranian nation is a miracle and will thwart any conspiracy."

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday ( April 13) announced that the country is mulling to begin 60 percent enrichment of uranium.

Araghchi in a letter to the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran will start the uranium enrichment at the level of 60 percent.

Araghchi in Vienna participated in a new round of talks with the P4+1 and the EU representatives at the Joint Commission of JCPOA.

