COVID-19 claims 328 lives in Iran over past 24 hours: Official

25,261 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,207 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 328 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 66,008.

Lari noted that 1,761,497 patients out of a total of 2,194,133 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,652 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She went on to say that 14,165,771 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

