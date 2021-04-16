New EU sanctions to undermine nuclear talks: Iran’s top negotiator

The deputy Foreign Minister for political affairs said that on Thursday, the Iranian delegation in Vienna, Austria, cautioned the European side that they have neglected their duty when it came to reacting to a recent terrorist attack on an Iranian nuclear site, while they are pretending to following up human rights.

The EU announced in its official journal on Monday that the bloc had imposed sanctions on eight Iranian commanders and three prisons over so-called human rights violations.

Araghchi underlined that the new sanctions have been imposed in order to damage negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and a general agreement.

He told Press TV, the Tehran-based Iranian news network, in Vienna that the Europeans have not only ignored sabotage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, but also have been busy to impose new sanctions on the country, and this trend is unacceptable.

The Islamic Republic will consider the new sanctions as nuclear-related ones, because the EU decided to impose the bans amid nuclear talks in Vinnea; so, the measure will weaken current negotiations and efforts to revive the deal, he noted.

The participants of the Thursday meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA had a very difficult exchange of views; however, all of them accepted to continue talks, he said, adding that despite the fact that there are some difference, the sides have common interests; so, they should go forward and speed up the pace of negotiations.

The P4+1 group (the UK, France, Russia, China plus Germany) should try to push the US to lift all sanctions, because there would not be any progress without lifting of the bans, the deputy FM said.

According to the diplomat, Tehran is ready to propose a list of actions that Iran should carry out following the lifting of sanctions. Of course, Washington should provide a list of sanctions that it will remove, because “nothing will happen” without such a measure.

I cannot say that I am optimistic, but I think we are in a good path; although, we had negative impacts of developments of the recent days and we should manage them somehow, he mentioned.

Araghchi emphasized that the list of lifting sanctions should include third parties, who have been sanctioned because of their cooperation with Iran.

