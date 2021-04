The vaccines were donated to Iran by Red Cross Society of China, said Rouhollah Latifi, adding that the Airbus 340 carrying the doses landed in Tehran at 6:50 local time.

The shipment was delivered to the Ministry of Health, he said.

He also noted that earlier on February 28, Iran had received 250 thousand doses of the same vaccine.

