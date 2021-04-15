President downgrades US, EU concern about Iran’s 60% uranium enrichment

Speaking in the 63rd inauguration ceremony, he said that the program of the government in the remaining 100 days is to break the sanctions and coronavirus pandemic, a reference to national vaccination campaign.

He said that the diplomatic soldiers of the country are in Vienna now, adding that the US and the remaining member states of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have no way but to fully implement the deal and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

If they do so, Iran will right after verifying it return to its JCPOA commitments, therefor, the US and EU need not concern, he said, adding that some say after 60% enrichment, Iran can reach 90% breakout, which is wrong. Iran can enrich uranium to 90% even today, but it is never seeking to make an atomic bomb.

Addressing the US and EU states, President Rouhani said that it was you that were making the bomb, stockpiling warheads, and making new ones every year; you are not allowed to talk about the Government and people of Iran.

