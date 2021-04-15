Mass production of Iran’s Razi-Cov Pars Covid19 Vaccines to come in late August

Although the real timing of production of the vaccine depends on the results of the third phase of its clinical test, the vaccine is expected to come out in late August, said Mohammad Hassan Fallah, Razi’s Research and Technology Deputy.

The first phase of clinical test for Cov Pars is currently running and the second and third phases will be done in May and July, Fallah said, adding that the vaccine would be mass produced if the two phases were hopefully successful.

Razi Institute COV-Pars coronavirus vaccine is the first injected-inhaled recombinant corona protein vaccine unveiled February.

The institute started working on a COVID-19 vaccine in early 2020.

