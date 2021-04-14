Iranian Greco-Roman Wrestling team ranks 1st in Asian Athletics

The 34th Almaty Asian Championship ended in Kazakhstan’s capital city with Iranian athletes 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals and gaining 194 points, making them the top winners of the latest Asian competitions quite mightily.

At the end of the games the Iranian athletes Pezhman Pashtam, Nasser Alizadeh, Mahdi Bali, and Ali-Akbar Yusefi won the gold medals of the 77, 87, 97 and 130-kilogram weighs, Mahdi Mohsen-Nezhad and Meysam Delkhani won the silver medals of the 60 and 63-kilogram weighs, and Puya Dadmarz, Hossein Assadi and Amin Kaviani-Nezhad won the bronze medals of the 55, 67 and 72 kilogram weighs.

In general ranking of the teams, too, Iran mightily ranked first with its 194 gained points, while the host team of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyzstan teams respectively with 156 and 153 points ranked 2nd and 3rd.

In the 55-kilogram weigh, Puya Dadmarz became finalist since his rival, Jin Huk Kim had failed to weigh appropriately to compete, and in the final beat his Mongolian competitor Safar Davabandi Anil.

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish