Leader: Sanctions must be lifted first; then we’ll carry out our commitments

The Supreme Leader made the remarks during a speech on the occasion of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the official website of the Supreme Leader, Khamenei.ir, "as is customary every year, the Quranic Recitation Ceremony, which is held on the first day of the month of Ramadan, was held in the presence of the Leader of the Revolution.

It was broadcast live on radio and television channels as well as on the official social media accounts of KHAMENEI.IR. Due to the health guidelines issued by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, which restrict public gatherings, this ceremony was held by way of the videoconference with a number of outstanding reciters of the Holy Quran in attendance in the Imam Khomeini Musallah.

The following is an excerpt of the statements His Eminence made in his speech:

"We have already declared Iran's policy. Sanctions must be removed first. Once we are certain that has been done, we will carry out our commitments. This is because they have broken their promises tens of times, and it is the same now."

"Our officials must be careful that the negotiations do not become draining. It should not reach a point where the other signatories wish to keep drawing it out, because that would be detrimental to the country."

"The US is not after accepting the truth through negotiations. Rather, it seeks to impose its false words. The Europeans have also confessed in some private meetings with our officials that Iran is in the right, and they acknowledge our policy that sanctions must be removed first."

"Nevertheless, when it comes to making decisions, the same Europeans follow the U.S. Because they don’t have any true independence and the U.S. is an aggressor too. The suggestions they make are often arrogant and degrading, thus they aren’t even worth looking at."

"We are hopeful the officials will move forward on this matter with their eyes fully open, a strong heart, reliance on God, and remembering that “God is sufficient for us and He is the Best Protector.” God willing, they will enjoy divine success and make the nation happy."

Elsewhere in his statements, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated, “The Quran itself does not step aside in any way when it comes to political-social challenges. And it does not refrain from confronting the Taghut (domineering, evil powers), the arrogant, the wasteful and the oppressors. It has always stood up to them.”

Imam Khamenei also added, “The Quran’s guidance is not particular to a limited area in humanity’s life. Quranic guidance covers all areas of human life. It is not the case that the Quran guides people in one area but leaves them alone in another essential area. No, the Quran deals with all aspects and corners of humanity’s life.”

In another part of his statements, His Eminence considered praising the work done by all the medical groups in the country to be important, especially during the Corona pandemic, “It is truly necessary for people to praise and thank the medical personnel working in the country.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution added, “The next point is about the people’s charity work. Well, the month of Ramadan is the month of good deeds. This has always been the case. Even in normal times in the month of Ramadan, generous people and believers offer their food and help to the needy. However, during the Corona pandemic, this issue becomes increasingly important. It is necessary for the people’s movement of offering pious help and providing relief to increase even more in the month of Ramadan.”

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish