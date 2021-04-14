Apr 14, 2021, 7:40 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84295959
0 Persons

Tags

"Intimacy with Quran" ceremony held in presence of Supreme Leader

"Intimacy with Quran" ceremony held in presence of Supreme Leader

Tehran, April 14, IRNA – A special ceremony titled "Intimacy with Quran" was held in the presence of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The program was held virtually by connecting Imam Khomeini Hosseinieh and Tehran Grand Congregational Prayers Complex.

The pictures and details of the event will be published soon.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 4 =