New centrifuges to replace old ones in Natanz by early May: MP

Speaking to IRNA, Sara Fallahi said that contrary to the claims of the Zionist media, the damages to the site have not been severe and reconstruction will finish soon.

Fallahi said that only the power system was damaged and it is quite natural that when the power system is damaged, the installed centrifuges are damaged a little as well.

She added that most of the installed centrifuges were IR1 and now the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is trying to replace them IR6 centrifuges.

Saying that enrichment has not stopped in Natanz, she added that 60% enrichment started on Tuesday and all the present experts are working with high spirit.

She noted that if it becomes certain that the Zionist regime is responsible for the sabotage, they will receive a serious response.

The enemies of Iran should understand that Iran is sensitive to its security and no regime or group can harm it, she said.

She also noted that right after the incident and the meetings Americans had with the Israelis, it became clear that heart of US strategy in the region is the security of the Zionist regime, which has been repeatedly stressed by Washington.

The US, the Zionist regime, and even European powers are plotting together and one the same side; the Zionist regime wanted to empty Iran's hands in negotiations in favor of the US. In other words, the US wants to make Iran sit at the negotiations table with the use of force and assassination, which is not acceptable for Iran, she said.

