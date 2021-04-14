Iran's parliament speaker congratulates Muslim counterparts on holy month of Ramadan

In the message, Qalibaf expressed congratulations on Ramadan as the month of blessing and praying to God.

It is also an opportunity for making efforts in unison to solve problems from which the Muslims are suffering and resolving the coronavirus crisis, he said.

He believed that strengthening and integration among Muslim countries in these special conditions will provide stability, security, lasting peace, and wellness in the Islamic world.

The speaker also emphasized that Iran's parliament welcomes any step toward boosting relations and constructive consultations with parliaments and assemblies of Muslim countries in resolving the coronavirus crisis.

Throughout the month, Muslims across the world fast from sunrise to sunset as a religious obligation.

Wednesday was announced as the beginning of Ramadan in Iran.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish