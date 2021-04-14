Apr 14, 2021, 9:46 AM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84295017
0 Persons

Tags

Coach: 60 Iranian tennis players enjoy world ranking

Coach: 60 Iranian tennis players enjoy world ranking

Tehran, April 14, IRNA – Head Coach of Iranian national women tennis team Farnaz Fasihi said on Wednesday that about 60 U-18 tennis players enjoy world ranking 300.

Speaking to IRNA, Fasihi hailed athletic capability of Iranian team of women tennis and their more professional exercises compared with the past.

She added that tennis has no short-term plan and hoped for better results next year.

She noted that 14 players have been invited to Malaysia competition camp.

She said that the U-18 international competitions will be hosted by Iran in two levels.

Fars and West Azerbaijan provinces will host the event.

9376**1416

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 14 =