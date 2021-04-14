Coach: 60 Iranian tennis players enjoy world ranking

Speaking to IRNA, Fasihi hailed athletic capability of Iranian team of women tennis and their more professional exercises compared with the past.
She added that tennis has no short-term plan and hoped for better results next year.
She noted that 14 players have been invited to Malaysia competition camp.
She said that the U-18 international competitions will be hosted by Iran in two levels.
Fars and West Azerbaijan provinces will host the event.
