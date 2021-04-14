FDA expected to examine human trial of Iranian vaccines for mass production

Speaking to IRNA correspondent on Wednesday, Hoseini said that if the results are satisfactory, the FDA will issue the emergency permit for mass production of COV-Iran Barekat vaccines.

He said that Iran began simultaneous conducted the second and third phases of human trial of the vaccine since mid-March.

When the results of a half of the candidates are proved satisfactory, they will be ready to be reported to the FDA, the official said.

He said that some 182 volunteers took part in the second phase human trial of manufacturing the vaccines by March 10.

He added that some 20,000 volunteers need to be tested for the third phase of the human trial of the vaccines.

