Iran expresses objection to EU illegal moves

Following the impertinent EU act EU in imposing human rights sanctions against a number of Iranian officials and foundations, the Portuguese Ambassador to Tehran Carlos Custa Neves, as the representative of the country that serves as the rotating head of the EU, was summoned to the Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was informed of Iran’s strong objection to the illegal move of the EU in a meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister for West Europe Affairs.

The Deputy Foreign Minister for West Europe Affairs said that the moves in question were politically motivated and due to the EU’s selective approach towards the human rights issues, and is therefore condemned.

He added that as Iran has earlier announced, Iran's comprehensive talks with the EU and the resulting cooperation in the fields of campaign against terrorism, narcotic drugs trafficking, and the refugees are respectively suspended.

It was also emphasized that reciprocal sanctions are under study.

The Portuguese ambassador, too, said that he will inform Brussels about Tehran’s stands on the issue.

The EU on Monday issuing a communique sanctioned eight Iranian officials and organizations on baseless accusation of human rights violations. It is said in the EU communique that the sanctions are related to Iranian regime’s acts in the November 2020 unrests.

