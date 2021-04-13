Slovenia and Iran survey ways of expansion of bilateral ties

Shafiee in his meeting with Rascan referred to the ongoing nuclear talks and the JCPOA and noted that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) had a positive role on resolving the regional and international crises, and the US exit from JCPOA and return to the new sanctions’ status at a greater level created problems both in the region and at the international scene.

The Iranian diplomat added that Iran’s objective in getting involved in the ongoing negotiations in Vienna is full termination of the entire sanctions by the United States.

He said that the increased unjust US anti-Iranian sanctions and addition of new US sanctions led to decreasing the level of Iran-Slovenia trade transactions, adding: America blocked the path for importing medicine and even vaccines, and this has had brad effects on increasing the casualties and spread of Corona in Iran.

The Iranian ambassador referred to the recent terrorist attack of the Zionist regime of Israel at Natanz Nuclear Complex, arguing: This act could lead to the outbreak of a human catastrophe and the adventurist act of the occupier regime of the Holy Quds must be registered as a war crime. Iran pursues the matter at the international communities, and preserves its rights in legitimate defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The Slovenian deputy foreign minister, too, referring to the success of the nuclear talks in the meeting and achieving the JCPOA in the year 2016, wished full success of the ongoing nuclear negotiations in Vienna, adding: Definitely, the success of those negotiations will have great effect on the expansion of bilateral ties.

Rascan also referred to the rotating chairmanship of Slovenia in the EU during the 2nd half of the current year and expressed hope that during that period we will be witnesses to the blossoming of comprehensive ties between Slovenia and Iran.

1424

