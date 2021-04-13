UN Population Fund envoy submits copy of credentials to Zarif

Sathya Doraiswamy presented his credentials at the beginning of his mission in Iran.

According to the Iran UN website, Doraiswamy has over 20 years of experience in academia, government, NGOs, and in the United Nations (UNHCR and UNFPA). He holds a Doctor of Health from the University of Bath, UK, and has worked and taught in Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and the Middle East in various capacities.

He has several publications in leading journals and has presented in many global conferences. And the bulk of his career has been in supporting humanitarian health responses for refugees and other conflict-affected populations.

UNFPA is the biggest international fund for population programs, reproductive health, and pregnancy. It was established in 1969 and is now cooperating with 140 countries.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish