Iranian cartoonists praised at Cuban Graphic Humor

"Humor brings us closer" was the motto of the latest edition of the event.

The festival aimed at overcoming the social and economic problems caused by the pandemic and establishing solidarity among the people of the world, as well as creating a bridge of humor between them.

Amir Reza Turkman ‌ Rahmani, Jamal Dana, Elham Khalili Mehr, Rasoul Hajizadeh, Nima Shahmiri, Abbas Naseri, Dariush Mehrdelan, Javad Takjoo, Ali Qanat, Armin Ganjdeh, Ali Shafei, Ehsan Cheraghi Iranshahi, Heibat Ahmadi, Neda Tanahi Moghadam and Mohammad Saleh Razm Hosseini were selected at the event.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish