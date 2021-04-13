Apr 13, 2021, 3:17 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84294347
1 Persons

Tags

Iranian cartoonists praised at Cuban Graphic Humor

Iranian cartoonists praised at Cuban Graphic Humor

Tehran, April 13, IRNA – A couple of Iranian cartoonists were praised at the XXII International Biennial of Graphic Humor that was held in Cuba during April 11-14.

"Humor brings us closer" was the motto of the latest edition of the event.

The festival aimed at overcoming the social and economic problems caused by the pandemic and establishing solidarity among the people of the world, as well as creating a bridge of humor between them.

Amir Reza Turkman ‌ Rahmani, Jamal Dana, Elham Khalili Mehr, Rasoul Hajizadeh, Nima Shahmiri, Abbas Naseri, Dariush Mehrdelan, Javad Takjoo, Ali Qanat, Armin Ganjdeh, Ali Shafei, Ehsan Cheraghi Iranshahi, Heibat Ahmadi, Neda Tanahi Moghadam and Mohammad Saleh Razm Hosseini were selected at the event.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 8 =