“Perfa” Reference Book: Teaching Persian as Foreign Language

The collection in three volumes, each including textbook and workbook have been compiled by Mahinnaz Mirdehghan, associate professor of Shahid Beheshti University and a Ph.D. postgraduate in General Linguistics from Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, to train four main language skills of Persian to other language speakers in three levels of basic, intermediate and advanced.



The said main author has written and translated various works in the areas of Teaching Persian Language, Persian Grammar and Linguistics.



Focusing on communicative skills in each level, the Perfa collection has made use of communicative methodology and language learning objectives and contains sections with content variety, situations for more Persian practice, integrated skills and wide ranges of speaking activities leading Persian students from basic level (Perfa 1) to intermediate level (Perfa 2) and advanced level (Perfa 3) respectively.

The structure of the textbook and the structure of each lesson



Each level of the books is compiled in four sections, each including four lessons. At the beginning of each section, there is a mental preparation to give a general introduction of the topics and make Persian students interested in the subjects and the final section has some immediate reviews and exercises of the taught points during the lessons relating the language to real-life situations.

The organizations of the aforementioned four lessons are as follows; the first lesson: words, use in context, grammar and speaking; the second lesson: interaction, listening, writing and speaking; the third lesson: words, dialogue, grammar and speaking; the forth lesson: reading, listening, writing and speaking.



In the following there is a section named Perfanama acting as a view for more dialogues especially for oral reproduction, presenting a comprehensive image of the topics. At the end of the book, the words are listed with their transcriptions.



In addition, to train different sections of the book, a teacher’s book has been prepared to facilitate training in a step by step manner.



The books also contain compact discs providing language learners with the specified audio sections marked by a speaker. If there is no CD included, the learner can download the referred files from the Perfa website.



The Perfa book collections are colored, designed with graphic images and have been published in the early 2020, from the first book including 166 pages to the next two books in 158 pages by Negarestan Andisheh Minoo Cultural Institute thanks to the efforts of Shahid Beheshti University and the Center for Scientific and International Cooperation of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish