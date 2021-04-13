Iran, Russia FMs sign agreement on cultural cooperation

The agreement was signed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his visiting Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Tehran.

The two foreign ministers also set framework for activities of the cultural centers.

Zarif and Lavrov held talks on different international and regional questions as well as various issues including Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Consultations on economic issues are expected.

The two foreign ministers are also to attend a joint press conference to answer to the correspondents.

