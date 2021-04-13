Iran, Russia firms to make joint investment in producing medicines

The Russian company, according to the agreement, commits to invest and transfer latest technology to the Iranian company and localize it to launch several projects in those areas.

The projects agreed to be invested and launched include:

1) Production of special medicines for preliminary creation of multiple-factor immunity of the person against a large number of kinds of viruses, including existing and future strains of the virus COVID-19 and retroviruses.

2) Production of antiviral medicines to fight against a large number of kinds of viruses, including existing and future strains of the virus COVID-19 and retroviruses.

3) Production of the latest Russian antiviral vaccines against a large number of kinds of viruses, including existing strains and future strains of the virus COVID-19, retroviruses.

4) Production of various important medications with various natures of an effect against various diseases of the person.

5) Production of biologically active agents which have great demand in the international markets.

6) Creation of several autonomous networks of small specialized medical clinics.

7) Creation of a specialized Iranian company for implementation of several investment programs.

8) Creation of a research network of commercial medical laboratories to form steady regional international research business.

9) Vaccination of all Iranians against all existing strains of the virus COVID-19.

10) Launching several medical clinics in Iran.

