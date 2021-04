In a Twitter post on Monday, he wrote: Congratulations to all Muslims on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadhan, the month of kindness, peace, blessing and charity.

He added: We ask God Almighty to grant unity and cohesion to Muslims in the face of challenges to achieve common interests among different Islamic nations this month, and to raise the voice of truth and freedom among the people and to remove oppression from the oppressed.

