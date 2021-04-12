Iran’s envoy to IAEA: Enrichment not halted in Natanz

Ambassador Qaribababdi who was speaking in a TV interview in Vienna stressed that the damaged IR1 centrifuges were replaced with machines capable of 50% more enrichment capacity immediately, while newest generation of Iranian centrifuges, too, will soon be set up there.

Focusing on Iran’s reaction to the terrorist attack in Natanz, Iran, said: Iran believes the full responsibility for that attack is up to the Zionist regime of Israel and its perpetrators.

He said that among the objectives of the terrorists who committed that crime there is weakening the spirits of the Iranian nuclear scientists, but experience has proved that the Islamic Iran has each time after such wretched acts emerged stronger than before.

Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA emphasized that enrichment in Natanz has not been halted, while the process of replacing the damaged IR1 centrifuges with machines capable of 50% more enrichment immediately started and much more advanced centrifuges, too, will soon be put up there.

Qaribababdi added that in addition to this terrorist attack, a number of important technical projects have been programmed, that will be reported to the IAEA this week.

He meanwhile said in the interview that Iran has forwarded a letter to the IAEA director general, asking him to adopt a clear stand on this terrorist attack.

1424

