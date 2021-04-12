Apr 12, 2021, 10:46 PM
On eve of holy fasting month of Ramadan

"Intimacy with Quran" ceremony to held in presence of Supreme Leader

Tehran, April 12, IRNA – A night before the holy fasting month of Ramadan, special ceremonies titled "Intimacy with Quran" will be held in the presence of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The program will be held virtually also connecting two separate ceremonies to be held in Imam Khomeini Hosseinieh and Tehran Grand Congregational Prayers Complex.

The first session of these ceremonies will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2121, in the absence of audience, but in the presence of a number of renowned Iranian reciters and researchers of the holy Quran.

The ceremony which will last till the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, will be broadcast live in Quran channels of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

