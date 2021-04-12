"Intimacy with Quran" ceremony to held in presence of Supreme Leader

The program will be held virtually also connecting two separate ceremonies to be held in Imam Khomeini Hosseinieh and Tehran Grand Congregational Prayers Complex.

The first session of these ceremonies will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2121, in the absence of audience, but in the presence of a number of renowned Iranian reciters and researchers of the holy Quran.

The ceremony which will last till the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, will be broadcast live in Quran channels of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

