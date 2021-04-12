Zarif: Foreign forces should leave region

Iran gives priority to its neighbors for expansion of relations and Iraq has numerous ties with Iran, Zarif said in the meeting with Qasim Mohammad Jalal al-Araji Hussaini.

Zarif said that Iran has always respected independence, security, territorial integrity, and unified sovereignty of Iraq and welcomed its constructive role in the regional relations.

He added that the importance of pursuing the lawsuit of General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated by the US Army on 3 January 2020, is clearly seen in Iraq and that Iran stresses Iraq’s measure about it, noting that the cooperation between Iran and Iraq can enhance in this regard.

The Iraqi national security advisor stressed Iraq’s determination for expanding all-out relations with Iran and thanked Iran for its support for Iraq in different fields.

Al-Araji had already met with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish