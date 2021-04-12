Security Official: US military withdrawal from Iraq to speed up stability

In a meeting with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Mohammad Jalal al-Araji Hussaini, Shamkhani elaborated on the factors of instability in the region.

He termed the US as the biggest cause of organized insecurity and terrorism in the region.

Shankhani went on to say that accelerating the implementation of the Iraqi parliament's law on the withdrawal of the US troops from Iraq will stabilize the region.

Pursuing the punishment of the perpetrators of the assassination of anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani is one of the priorities of the security cooperation of the two states.

In this regard, Iran expects more from the Iraqi government in light of the hosting of the Martyr, he underlined.

Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim Mohammad Jalal al-Araji Hussaini, for his part, praised Iran's strategic role in stabilizing the region and combating terrorism.

He called for the need for continued and expanded comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

