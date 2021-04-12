Apr 12, 2021, 3:41 PM
Natanz nuclear site power outage problem solved: AEOI Chief

Tehran, April 12, IRNA - Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi said on Monday that indications have been found that yesterday's incident in Natanz nuclear facility was an act of sabotage, but that the power outage caused by it has been solved.

Linking the sabotage to Iran’s foes, Salehi said that they have claimed to have put back Iran’s nuclear activities for 9 months, adding that these sabotage acts would be compensated by Iran.

He mentioned another sabotage act in the same site last year that resulted in serious damage to a centrifuge assembly line, and underlined that the line, which was old, has been replaced by a new line assembling even more advanced centrifuges.

Salehi also said that such sabotage acts wouldn’t discourage Iran’s determination to continue enrichment operation in Natanz facility.

