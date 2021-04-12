Natanz nuclear site power outage problem solved: AEOI Chief

Linking the sabotage to Iran’s foes, Salehi said that they have claimed to have put back Iran’s nuclear activities for 9 months, adding that these sabotage acts would be compensated by Iran.

He mentioned another sabotage act in the same site last year that resulted in serious damage to a centrifuge assembly line, and underlined that the line, which was old, has been replaced by a new line assembling even more advanced centrifuges.

Salehi also said that such sabotage acts wouldn’t discourage Iran’s determination to continue enrichment operation in Natanz facility.

