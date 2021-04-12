Iran parliament investigating Natanz sabotage: MP

Ebrahim Azizi, a member of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, urged security apparatus in the country to pay more attention to preserving nuclear achievements, noting that more vigilance needed when it comes to facing such sabotage.



“The fact that the enemy dares to attack our facilities is considerable and our nuclear negotiating team should analyze such issues properly and use them as a leverage for putting pressure on the foe in future talks,” Azizi said in a statement.



“In a meeting with the Zionist regime’s war minister, the US secretary of defense has underlined that the Biden administration abides by supporting the security of the regime and at the same time, the United States kept silent when it comes the sabotage act, while speaking about negotiations with Iran and returning to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Azizi noted.



The representative of Shiraz and Zarghan cities described the paradoxical attitude of the United States as a sign of its dishonesty, adding that despite the fact that Iran is aware that the US is not trustworthy at all, Iran’s condition for returning to the negotiation is that the US-imposed sanctions must be fully removed.



He further underlined that such sabotages are perfect example of nuclear terrorism by the Zionist regime, who is following up such sabotage measures.



“They (the Zionists) should be waiting for countermeasures, because the time of hit and run has come to an end,” the lawmaker warned.



Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), declared that a sabotage took place at the electricity distribution network of Shahid Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz, adding that the cause of the incident is under investigation.



Meanwhile, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), stated that the action shows the failure of those, who oppose the country’s industrial and political advances; so, they try to get in the way of Iran’s remarkable progress in its nuclear activities.

