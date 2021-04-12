Lebanese official terms US return to JCPOA great victory for Iran

According to Lebanese media, Naim Qassem said if Iran could make US return to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it has achieved a great victory.

Iran’s victory will be considered as a victory for the Resistance Movement to Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

Earlier, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that removal of sanctions by the US must be the first step to revive the JCPOA, adding that Iran would reverse all the remedial steps as soon as it verifies that sanction are gone.

There is no need to negotiate US’ rejoining the JCPOA, as US path is completely clear in this regard. As the US withdrew the deal and resumed illegal sanctions against Iran, it can rejoin the deal in the same way and reverse the sanctions it imposed in total disregard of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, he added.

