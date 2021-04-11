Desperate attempts aimed at preventing negotiations to lift sanctions: AEOI Chief

Referring to today's incident at Natanz nuclear plant, Salehi said that the attempts taken against the Natanz Enrichment Center show the foes failure in industrial and political advances of the country to prevent the notable development of the nuclear industry, besides successful negotiations to lift oppressive sanctions.

He added that not only the latest achievements of the young experts and scientists of the country were displayed, but also the prospects for lifting sanctions were fully revealed on National Nuclear Technology Day.

While condemning these desperate attempts, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes the necessity of the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency's treatment against this nuclear terrorism and reserves its right to take action against perpetrators and agents.

He went on to say that to defeat the goals of the terrorist attempts, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to develop nuclear technology on the one hand and try to lift oppressive sanctions on the other hand.

