Iran, Iraq labor ministers sign joint cooperation program

The document was signed in Baghdad on Sunday by Iran’s Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari and Iraq’s Labor and Social Affairs Minister Adel al-Rikabi.

After signing the program, Shariatmadari told the reporters in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart that Iran is after expanding relations with Iraq in every field.

He added that the program is beneficial to both parties, hoping that the implementation of the program with providing people of the two neighboring countries with more jobs.

Al-Rikabi said in the press conference that the visit of Iran’s minister of labor to Iraq was in line with mutual cooperation agreements between the two ministries.

Improving services for the disabled and expanding social security are among the issues covered by the program, he said, adding that the program is five-year-long.

Shariatmadari arrived in Baghdad on Sunday morning and is to sign some cooperation agreements with Iraq on his three-day-long stay.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish