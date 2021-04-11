Apr 11, 2021, 6:48 PM
Iranian film awarded 2 prizes at Hong Kong Film Fest

Tehran, April 11, IRNA - “The Wasteland” directed by Ahmad Bahrami won the awards for the best film and the best actor in the main section at the 45th Hong Kong Film Festival.

The 45th edition of the festival kicked off on April 1 and will complete its run on Monday.

“The Wasteland", written and directed by Ahmad Bahrami and produced by Saeed Bashiri deals with the difficult working conditions and complex human relationships of several families living in a working environment.

“The Wasteland” previously won the Orrizonti Prize for best film at the Venice festival in September last year. In Hong Kong, it brought the best film and best actor awards for Ali Bagheri.

