Iran, Spain libraries to boost cooperation

The books were given to Spain in the meeting between Iran's Cultural Attaché in Spain Mohammad-Mehdi Ahmadi and heads of the Islamic Library of Spain Araceli García Martín and Luisa Mora Villarejo.

Taking into consideration the shortage of books on Shia Islam in the library, Ahmadi promised to provide more books in Spanish and English in order to enrich the archive of library.

Saying that Iranian rich and ancient culture is among the ones that are taught in the Spanish schools, Martin added that she still remembered the reliefs of Persepolis and Iranian architecture.

Villarejo suggested that trimonthly webinars be held by Iranian and Spanish Islamic libraries in order to share knowledge and experience, which was welcomed by the Iranian party.

