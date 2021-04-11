Apr 11, 2021, 5:39 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 84291807
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Spain libraries to boost cooperation

Iran, Spain libraries to boost cooperation

Tehran, April 11, IRNA – Some Shia reference books were gifted to Spain's Islamic Library at the order of Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Abbas Salehi.

The books were given to Spain in the meeting between Iran's Cultural Attaché in Spain Mohammad-Mehdi Ahmadi and heads of the Islamic Library of Spain Araceli García Martín and Luisa Mora Villarejo.

Taking into consideration the shortage of books on Shia Islam in the library, Ahmadi promised to provide more books in Spanish and English in order to enrich the archive of library.

Saying that Iranian rich and ancient culture is among the ones that are taught in the Spanish schools, Martin added that she still remembered the reliefs of Persepolis and Iranian architecture.

Villarejo suggested that trimonthly webinars be held by Iranian and Spanish Islamic libraries in order to share knowledge and experience, which was welcomed by the Iranian party.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 1 =