Iran Freestyle Wrestling secures 3 more places at Tokyo 2020

Amirmohammad Yazdani in 65kg, Younes Emami in 74kg, and Mohammad Hossein Mohammadian in 97kg achieved three places in Tokyo 2020.

Reza Atri in 57kg, Hassan Yazdani in 86kg, and Yadollah Mohebbi in 125kg had already secured three places in Tokyo 2020.

The Olympic freestyle wrestling tournament on the Asian continent is taking place in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and will end on Sunday afternoon (April 11) with the final fights at six Olympic weights.

