Iranian football club Foolad defeated the UAE’s Al Ain 4-0 in the 2021 AFC Champions League playoff at Faisal bin Fahd Stadium and qualified for the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

Foolad has returned to the AFC Champions League group stage for the fourth time in their history since 2006, 2014, and 2015.

Persepolis, Esteghlal, and Tractor are the three other Iranian teams that will compete in this year's top continental event.

