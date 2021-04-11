Iran extends Iraq travel ban

Hossein Qassemi, Secretary of Security-Social Committee in Coronavirus Headquarters said that the decision to extend the passenger travel ban to and from Iraq was taken to avoid negative impacts on civil projects.

According to the decision, the official said, only those who have residence authentication, educational, healthcare, and investment visas and business persons with business visas can cross the Iran-Iraq border.

Iran has also placed a travel ban on 39 countries due to the fourth wave of Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the country.

Turkey tours have also been prohibited, but normal travels to and from Turkey are allowed.

