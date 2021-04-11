Iranian MPs present bill to sanction US officials

Laregani confirmed on Sunday that some MPs have introduced a new bill to impose sanctions on some US officials; however, he didn’t disclose more details on the bill.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in January this year that Iran has sanctioned several US officials for playing a role in acts of terror and anti-human measures against Iran and Iranians.

Foreign Ministry spokesman said at the time that the measure was to implement ‘Countering US violation of human rights, adventurism, and acts of terror Act’.

Iran’s Parliament also overwhelmingly approved a bill last year to designate US Department of Defense and all affiliated entities as terrorist organization and those involved in terrorist attack against General Soleimani.

