Iraqi official describes Iranian minister's trip as successful

Ahmad Hamid al-Alwan told IRNA that the Iraqi government and people acknowledge Iran’s role in the development and stability of Iraq and defeating ISIS.

Economic ties between Iran and Iraq, as said by the Iraqi official, are strong as Iraq is in the reconstruction phase and political and economic delegations are exchanged to consolidate the relationship.

He said that ministries of labor in both countries were cooperating in the fields of economy, industry and agriculture and voiced Baghdad's readiness to further strengthen this cooperation.

Iran’s Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari has traveled to Iraq to sign a 5-year cooperation document and discuss ways to exchange job and vocational opportunities.

