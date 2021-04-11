Iran Air sends letter to Boeing demanding US firm to honor its commitments

Speaking to IRNA, Alireza Barkhor said that Iran Air sought to revive contract for buying airplanes from Boeing.

Iran Air sent a letter to Boeing demanding the airplane manufacturing company to carry out its commitments and respect human rights of Iranians, he added.

Iran has demanded the US company, Boeing, to provide Iran Air with the good airplanes, suitable and safe parts as per a contract signed in 2015.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran’s Road and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami said that Boeing should be held accountable for delay in carrying out its contract with 'Iran Air'.

Eslami pointed out that Iran reserves the right to take legal action against Boeing for delay in carrying out the contract with Iran.

Iran Air and other companies that have contracts with Boeing reserve the right to hold the US company accountable for failure to fulfill obligations of the contracting party, he noted.

Iranian companies have the right as per the contract to pursue their contract,, he further noted.

