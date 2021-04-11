Shariatmadari elaborates on Iraq visit agenda

Speaking to IRNA upon his arrival in Iraq, Shariatmadari said that Iran is keen on maintaining cooperation with Iraq by opening joint venture in the framework of five-year agreement with Iraq.

He added the ministry has put on its agenda opening Iran's exports markets in neighboring states.

He described exchange of labor forces with Iraq as a professional issue, saying Iranian embassy in Baghdad will soon have an attaché on labor issues.

He said that his trip will mainly focus on real economic issues on petrochemical, pharmaceutical and construction materials.

