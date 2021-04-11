Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 11

** IRAN DAILY

--- Rouhani: New COVID wave caused by UK strain coming from Iraq, New Year trips

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the UK variant of the coronavirus spreading from Iraq for a new wave of the pandemic that has increased infections and deaths in Iran.

Speaking at a Saturday meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting the Coronavirus, he said the main cause of the fourth wave of the pandemic in Iran has been the UK strain of the virus that has spread from Iraq into the border provinces of Khuzestan and Ilam in western Iran.

-- Iranian commander: US pushing for lengthy, pointless talks with new demands

Iran’s highest-ranking military commander denounced US President Joe Biden administration’s empty promises to and deceptive policies toward Tehran that resemble an “iron fist in a velvet glove”, saying the Americans are pushing hard for lengthy and futile talks with the Islamic Republic that would include new demands.

In an address to a meeting of police commanders on Saturday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri added while the previous US president left the White House humiliatingly and the American policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran ended in failure, the new US administration has displayed nothing but empty promises and deception.

-- Over 1,550 idle industrial units back to production: Deputy minister

Iranian deputy minister of industry, mine and trade announced that a sum of 1,557 industrial units across the country resumed production in the year to March 20, which was about four percent more than the plan set in this regard.

Talking to IRNA on Saturday, Ali Rasoulian said according to the statistics, about 18 percent of units are inactive in the country’s industrial parks. He added that the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade had planned resumption of activities for 1,500 inactive units in the past Iranian year.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- National Nuclear Day: 133 Achievements Unveiled

Iran on Saturday began feeding gas to cascades of new, advanced centrifuges and unveiled 133 achievements to mark its national nuclear technology day and show the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

President Hassan Rouhani launched several projects across the country via video link in Tehran that was broadcast live on national television, as an exhibition of 133 technological innovations with civilian and medical uses was unveiled.

In Isfahan’s Natanz, where Iran’s largest nuclear facilities are located, the order was given to feed gas to 164 all-Iranian IR6 centrifuges, with 10 SWU – separative work units that indicate the amount of separation done by an enrichment process.

-- Iran Ought Not to Look Back on its Nuclear Achievements

Yesterday, the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people made yet another outstanding achievement in the field of civilian nuclear energy with President Hassan Rouhani unveiling 133 technological innovations for use in a wide variety of developmental sectors, including the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

To mark the 15th anniversary of the National Nuclear Technology Day, he gave signal to Iranian experts to start injecting gas to a new generation of centrifuges at the Natanz enrichment facility, simultaneous with the mechanical testing of IR-9 centrifuges and launching of an assembly line for its new generation of centrifuges.

-- Iran Wrestlers Claim Two Gold Medals, Olympics Berths

Two Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers have managed to win a gold medal plus the quota to the Tokyo Olympics.

Muhammadreza Geraei snatched the gold medal of 67kg after a decisive 9-0 victory over Hansu Ryu from South Korea on Friday in the Asian Olympics Qualifier underway in Kazakhstan’s Almaty.

The other gold medal was won by Muhammadhadi Saravi who earned an easy 10-0 win against Asian champion Uzur Dzhuzupbekov from Kyrgyzstan.

***TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran ready to thwart enemies’ threats, IRGC commander says

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said on Saturday that Iran is ready to confront any threat posed by the country's foes, Fars News reported.

The IRGC commander underlined the unity, amity, integrity and all-out readiness of the Armed Forces to counter threats and conspiracies waged against Iran.

“We will badly punish aggressors,” he warned.

-- ‘PMO to fully support entities active in maritime sectors’

Head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Mohammad Rastad has said his organization plans to take all the necessary measures for supporting the companies active in various maritime sectors during the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21).

“In line with the current year’s motto which is “Production: support and the elimination of obstacles”, PMO has put it on the agenda to provide necessary supports for producers in order to facilitate the process of import and export of goods in the country’s ports,” Rastad said.

-- Iranian handicrafts: discover Gabbeh of Bushehr

Gabbeh is a traditional flooring similar to carpet but they differ from one another in motifs, size, colors, and the number of its long and thick wefts. It is one of the most popular handicrafts in the southwestern province of Bushehr.

Gabbeh represents a rough and primitive carpet with patterns mostly made by nomadic people. They are manufactured by handspun wool, both in the pile and warp, and the yarns are dyed using plant dyes. The patterns of the carpet are of a simple type with only a few elements of decorative, mostly rectangular objects containing animals.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish