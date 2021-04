Eslami pointed out that legally pursuing contracts for the purchase of aircraft from Boeing is possible, which has been halted by the US exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka JCPOA.

Iran Air and other companies that have contracts with Boeing have rights that the contracting party must be held accountable for, he noted.

If the companies have pursued their contract, they have taken right action legally, he further noted.

