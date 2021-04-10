Miniature Martian mountains in Chabahar

The miniature mountains in Chabahar have been attractive for tourists in recent years, many of them traveled to the area to enjoy watching weird scenic of the mountains.

Ali Asghar Mounesan, the Minister of the Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization, has published a few pictures of the Martian Mountains on his Instagram account, writing that when someone speaks about the beauties of Iran, the magnificence does not limit to historical and cultural monuments; so, in addition to the brilliance history and nature of the country, another kind of magnificence can be seen in beautiful Chabahar region and near the southern sea.

The minister also said that the Martian Mountains with the height of 20 to 100 meters are attractive destination for tourists who love nature.

According to the tourism official, calcareous sediments of remnants of maritime crustaceans and fishes along with clay soil and sand form the mountains, which are providing eye-catching scenery in particular in spring time.

Given the fact that all countries including Iran are grappling with the coronavirus pandemic and there are some restrictions for trips, it seems that Chabahar county will be a good destination for tourists during post-corona era.

About 40 kilometers far from Chabahar towards Gwadar port, there are astonishing sceneries. The whole area consists of tens of kilometers of mountainous region, which brings to mind the mountains of Mars.

Experts believe that the Martian Mountains of Chabahar should be enlisted as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, because they enjoy enough capacity to attract tourists and can help people of the region make money of the Mars-like phenomenon.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish