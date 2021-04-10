Iran’s nuclear infrastructure maintained carefully: AEOI Chief

In a speech on the 15th anniversary of Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day, Salehi said that the AEOI is strongly going forward with different nuclear projects, despite cruel sanctions by the foes of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He said that all provisions of the legislation passed by the Parliament a few months ago were strictly implemented and this proved that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure has been maintained carefully.

Saleh referred to 133 new nuclear achievements in the fields of healthcare, industry, agriculture and power supply and said that this bespeaks the fact that Iran is not going to stop its peaceful nuclear development.

“We are committed to expand our successes and achievements while adhering to international law and the Safeguards Agreement obligations and interacting with the world based on dignity, wisdom and expediency,” the nuclear official said.

9416***1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish