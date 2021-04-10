Apr 10, 2021, 11:16 AM
Chief of Staff of Armed Forces acknowledges Iran strategy to lift all sanctions

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri

Tehran, April 10, IRNA - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri on Saturday acknowledged Iran's strategy to lift any kinds of sanctions against the country.

Iran will return to nuclear commitments when sanctions are lifted and see the effects of the removal in practice, Major-General Baqeri said at a military compound in Tehran.

Major-General Baqeri made it clear that Iran seeks lifting of the sanctions according to guidelines by the Supreme Leader. Iran cannot waste time in prolonged negotiations, so that the sanctions must be lifted quickly.

President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran and the US can take simultaneous actions to come to the commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

He said that Iran will reverse remedial measures taken to reciprocate Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA and reimposing sanctions in total disregard of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.  

Iran observed one-year Strategic Patience after the Trump renegade on UNSC Resolution 2231 and took step-by-step remedial measures to downgrade its commitments to the JCPOA. 

