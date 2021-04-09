Apr 9, 2021, 9:23 PM
Sanctions cannot withstand Iranians’ national resolve: Official

Tehran, April 9, IRNA – The Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri Kani said on Friday that the sanctions cannot withstand the national determination of the Iranian people.

Kani made the remarks while writing on his personal Twitter account on the occasion of Iran’s National Day of Nuclear Industry which falls on April 9.

April 9 is a symbol of the will of the great Iranian nation to maximize the right to have nuclear "science", "technology" and "industry”, the official said.

He said that whoever governs the White House should keep in mind that threat and sanction cannot withstand the “religious believes”, “national resolve” and the “revolutionary Jihad” of the Iranian people for increasing development.

