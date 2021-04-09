All Trump sanctions must be removed : FM Zarif

"Iran proposes logical path to full JCPOA compliance: -US—which caused this crisis—should return to full compliance first; -Iran will reciprocate following rapid verification," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

"All Trump sanctions were anti-JCPOA and must be removed without distinction between arbitrary designations," Zarif added.

The 18th meeting of the JCPOA was held on Friday in Vienna with the participation of the Deputy Foreign Ministers and Political Directors of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Enrique Mora on behalf of Joseph Borrell in order to evaluate the results of the meetings of the working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues.

The first round of the JCPOA Joint Commission was held on Tuesday. The two sides agreed to establish two expert working groups in the field of sanctions and nuclear issues consisting of all members of the Joint Commission, including Iranian experts plus experts from the P4 +1 countries.

These expert meetings discussed the technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues and report the outcome of their discussions to the Commission.

