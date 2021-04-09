COVID-19 kills 155 more people in Iran

Sima Sadat Lari said that with the 155 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 64,039.

Some 22,478 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,576 of whom have been hospitalized, she added.

Sadat Lari noted that 1,693,005 patients out of a total of 2,029,412 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 4,278 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 13,494,296 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

