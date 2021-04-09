Iran releases South Korean ship considering backgrounds: FM spox

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, told reporters on Friday that after finalizing the investigation into violation of regulations by the tanker, an Iranian prosecutor reached the conclusion that the ship can be released at the request of its owner and the Seoul government.

The spokesman also underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran as the country, which enjoys long shores along the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman, stresses on the need for complying with naval regulations such as environmental laws.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps seized Hankuk Chemi oil tanker and the 20 crew members in Iranian waters on January 4, 2021, because the ship violated environmental regulations.

A few days later, Iran released all crews except for the captain in a humanitarian move. The Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Friday morning that the Islamic Republic released the Korean ship and the captain.

