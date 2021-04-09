‘Sanctions have not affected Iran’s nuclear know-how’

Hassan Beheshtipoor, an expert in international relations, told IRNA on Friday that the Americans acknowledge their sanctions could not stop the nuclear program of the Islamic Republic, because the nuclear science has been indigenized and the Iranian scientists have developed the knowledge without depending on foreign powers.

On April 9, 2006, Iranian scientists succeeded in producing nuclear fuel cycle on a laboratory scale and the Islamic Republic declared the country’s access to the technology of enriching uranium as well as the establishment of a complete chain of enrichment with home-made centrifuges. Therefore, the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution designated April 9 as the Nuclear Technology Day on Iranian calendar.

On the importance of nuclear technology and the enrichment of uranium, Beheshtipoor said that the peaceful usage of the nuclear technology helps Iran upgrade know-how, because the knowledge includes different types of sciences such as physics, nuclear physics, plasma physics, chemistry, electronics, computer and so on, which are being used for producing medicine, generating electricity and agriculture.

The analyst emphasized that the Islamic Republic has never thought about manufacturing atomic bombs, because such a way has never been in Iran’s nuclear doctrine.

According to the expert, the most important achievement of the naming a day after nuclear technology is that the Iranian nation believes it can achieve whatever it wants, while the enemies have always been busy to convince the Iranians that they are not able to generate knowledge by themselves.

The foes assassinated some Iranian scientists to stop progress in the nuclear field, but they have never been successful in achieving such a goal, because other Iranian scientists could continue the martyrs’ path, he noted.

Despite the fact that the Trump administration hit a hard blow to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the current US administration may change the trend and find a way to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added.

He mentioned, if the US lifts sanctions and Iran can verify the move, such a measure can create good window to overcome the standstill remaining over the JCPOA implementation.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish